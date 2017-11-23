Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation

Everton were put to the sword as Atalanta prolonged their Europa League woes but Wayne Rooney refused to lay the blame with David Unsworth.

Wayne Rooney labelled Everton's 5-1 Europa League thrashing at the hands of Atalanta as "upsetting" and "hurtful" but maintained caretaker manager David Unsworth has had a positive effect on the squad overall.

The Premier League strugglers had already blown their hopes of reaching the knockout stages and were mercilessly put to the sword by Gian Piero Gasperini's side, who also found time to miss a penalty at Goodison Park.

Midfielder Bryan Cristante scored a goal in each half and after Sandro Ramirez's first goal in Everton colours gave the hosts false hope, Robin Gosens lashed home spectacularly from range in the 86th minute before fellow substitute Andreas Cornelius helped himself to a brace amid shambolic defensive efforts.

"There's nothing riding on the game but it's our pride. It's not nice to lose games and the manner we lost it is very disappointing and upsetting," Rooney told BT Sport.

"There's nothing much more to add. We wanted to win the game, we haven't and that was a hurtful defeat for us.

"Getting the goal to make it 2-1, we were back in the game and had a couple of chances to equalise.

"Sloppy goals, set plays – we knew they were strong from set-pieces and we didn't deal with them."

It was Everton's sixth game under Unsworth since Ronald Koeman's sacking and the ex-Toffees defender now has four defeats and a solitary win to his name.

"We all have to play a role. Obviously [there has been] a change of manager and I think it's been a popular change in terms of performances, tonight aside," Rooney added.

"We have to keep trying to pick up points in the Premier League and move up the table.

"It's the board's decision. Since David Unsworth has come in there's been a great atmosphere among the players, some positive results and the players are enjoying day-to-day training.