Rooney urged by Giggs to celebrate if he scores on Man Utd return

Wayne Rooney should celebrate if he marks his return to Old Trafford with a goal for Everton against Manchester United, says Ryan Giggs.

The 31-year-old forward knows all about finding the target at the Theatre of Dreams having spent 13 years with the Red Devils – in which time he became the club’s record goalscorer.

He will be back in familiar surroundings on Sunday when he takes in a Premier League encounter with the Toffees.

Rooney will be determined to mark the occasion by silencing the home support, and Giggs believes he should embrace the moment if he is able to hit the back of the net.

The United legend told Sky Sports News: "If you score a goal, you hear players talk about, you sort of lose yourself and I don't think we should get away from that.

"Show respect, don't go over the top, but if you score a goal then celebrate. I think fans recognise that.

"Knowing Wayne, I'm sure he'll be nervous, but relishing the chance as well and he'll want to score because that's his job."

While Rooney will be determined to cut United down to size once the action gets underway, Giggs is confident that a former fan favourite will be given a warm reception by the Old Trafford faithful prior to kick-off.

He added on a man who left the club over the summer with 253 goals to his name: "He'll get a great reception from the United fans because he was such a great player for United in such a successful era as well.

"I'm sure he'll be looking forward to it and the United fans will be looking forward to seeing how he does as well, hoping he doesn't score and Wayne the opposite, hoping he does score.”

Rooney has netted on two occasions since returning to his roots at Everton and could do with providing some inspiration for Ronald Koeman’s side this weekend as they are currently on a five-game winless run in all competitions.