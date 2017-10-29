Rosberg congratulates champion Hamilton on 'awesome' season

Nico Rosberg has been succeeded by former team-mate Lewis Hamilton as Formula One world champion - and he offered his congratulations.

Nico Rosberg sent his congratulations to Lewis Hamilton after the Mercedes driver succeeded his former team-mate as Formula One world champion.

Hamilton secured the title in Mexico, despite a ninth-placed finish, to regain the crown from Rosberg after the German retired as champion last December.

And Rosberg took to his Twitter account to post a video message to Hamilton and Mercedes, hailing their achievements after another successful season. The team have now won the drivers' and constructors' titles in four consecutive years..

"Lewis, congrats," said Rosberg. "It's been a really awesome performance this year. Well done, it's really well deserved. A fourth championship; that's really impressive.

"What a season it's been. The battle of Mercedes, Ferrari, with Red Bull in the mix, and then Lewis and Seb, it's been exciting.

"Big congrats to Mercedes on a really incredible job. With this massive regulation change, having to completely start from scratch, to then dominate again - particularly towards the end of the season - is really impressive.

"I hope you all celebrate in style tonight. I'll be back in the paddock at Abu Dhabi. In the meantime, have fun."

Damon Hill - himself a former world champion - also lauded Hamilton for edging out Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel in the final weeks of the season.

"He's made it, he's finally cemented it in place," Hill told Sky Sports. "Vettel couldn't quite make it.

"It's tremendous. It's a measure of how much passion goes into an entire season. You could see the relief as he crossed the line.

"You feel the tension as a driver. There's anxiety there. He's able to let it all out now and show his satisfaction."