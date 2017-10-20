Rose: I'll voice my opinions differently in future

Danny Rose admits he will share his opinions “in a different way” after returning to the Tottenham first-team fold.

The left-back rocked the club by giving a tell-all interview to The Sun towards the end of last season in which he claimed that several players were underpaid, and also urged the club to buy players that he didn’t “have to Google”.

However, Rose was welcomed back into the squad by Mauricio Pochettino last week, and made a cameo appearance during the impressive 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The left-back, who has lost his place to Ben Davies whilst out injured for the last few months, is grateful to the supporters who applauded him onto the pitch, and says that he is now fully focused on helping Tottenham win silverware.

