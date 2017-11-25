Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more

Mauricio Pochettino has once again dropped Danny Rose from Tottenham's Premier League matchday squad for Saturday's match against managerless West Brom at Wembley.

England full-back Rose was left out to undertake fitness work at Spurs' training base as Arsenal beat their bitter rivals 2-0 in last weekend's north London derby.

The 27-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and questioned Tottenham's ambition in a controversial pre-season interview, returned to face Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

After the 2-1 Champions league win, Rose conceded he was not happy with Pochettino's derby-day decision but labelled his first-half performance at Signal Iduna Park as "horrendous" – conceding he might not be as close to full fitness as he hoped.

Reacting to Rose's observations ahead of facing West Brom, Pochettino said: "I understand if after he was angry, like other players who do not play, and I like it when players feel that emotion because it looks like they're interested in helping the team and want to play."

Rose returned to action last month following nine months out with a knee injury and has made six appearances for club and country this term.