Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies 'problems' with defender

The full-back was left out of the defeat to Arsenal but his manager is happy to bring him back to face BVB

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to bring Danny Rose back into the squad to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The full-back, who criticised Spurs' transfer and wage policy in an interview in August, was left out of the matchday squad for the 2-0 defeat to north London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, after which Pochettino was forced to deny there was a feud between them.

The England international has struggled to dislodge Ben Davies from the team since returning from injury and he has been linked with a possible move away from the club, with Manchester United reported to be interested.

Pochettino, however, says there is no problem between him and Rose and will be happy to include him against Dortmund if he can prove his fitness.

"He's doing well," he told a news conference. "The training session on Saturday was tough for him. He will now train with the group and we'll decide if he will play.

"I cannot speak about rumours. If you were to ask me if Danny Rose is here and do we have problems, I say no. No issues."

Spurs secured their place in the last 16 with a 3-1 win over Real Madrid on matchday four and they will guarantee top spot in Group H with a victory at Signal Iduna Park, or if they match Madrid's result against APOEL.

Pochettino insists the defeat to Arsenal should not detract from their continuing progress and even suggested the criticism of their performance could prove to be beneficial going forward.

He also again pointed to the performance of referee Mike Dean as a key factor in their loss at the Emirates Stadium, having criticised the officials after the match for not sending off Granit Xhaka and for allowing the Gunners' goals to stand despite debatable free-kick and offside decisions.