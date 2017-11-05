Rose doubles up in Turkey to boost Race to Dubai charge

A second big win in as many weeks means Justin Rose is hot on the heels of Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood.

Justin Rose prevailed in a thrilling conclusion to the Turkish Airlines Open to win his second tournament in succession and further enhance his hopes of snatching Race to Dubai glory.

Rose, who sensationally claimed his first title in more than a year when coming from eight behind in the final round of last week's WGC-HSBC Champions, again found his best form on a Sunday as he triumphed in the European Tour's latest Rolex Series event.

After pipping Dylan Frittelli and Nicolas Colsaerts by one shot courtesy of a closing 65 in Antalya, the Englishman is now up to second in the Race to Dubai, just 134,389 points behind long-time leader Tommy Fleetwood with two lucrative tournaments remaining.

World number six Rose, who was nine off the pace at the halfway stage this week, offset a solitary dropped shot at the third with seven birdies in his final round, crucially picking up shots at the 15th, 16th and 18th to earn victory.

His birdie from around eight feet at the last proved enough to deny playing partner Colsaerts (66), who could not convert a putt of similar distance after gains on the previous three holes.

Colsaerts had to settle for a share of second with Frittelli (64), as Padraig Harrington (67) finished a shot further back in fourth.

Frittelli had his nose in front for much of the day following a stunning run of five birdies in succession from the fourth that saw him chip in on three occasions.

The standout moment of Harrington's round, meanwhile, came at the 10th, where he found water with his second shot only to then pitch in from 60 yards for an unlikely par.

Harrington also eagled the 15th, but could not make up further ground thereafter.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Shane Lowry, who had led by two at 14 under heading into the final round, finished down the field after respective rounds of 71 and 72.