Rose hints at Tottenham exit: Spurs stars are not paid enough!

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has conceded he would consider leaving the club if the right offer was made and does not feel he or any of his team-mates are earning the money they are worth.

The England international, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea this summer, is eager to win trophies, and though he will not actively look to leave north London, Rose realises he must maximise his talents while at the peak of his career.

The 27-year-old is closing in on a comeback from a knee injury that has ruled him out since January, and he also admitted that he would look to move to a nothern club before he eventually retires, which further fuels the links to United.

"At my age, and having missed six months with injury, I have been thinking about this quite a lot," he told The Sun.

“I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me.

"Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal. Sorry, that’s not what I am about. I wouldn’t be happy with that. I want to win something.

“I will say this too - I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when, but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere.

“I moved away from home [from Leeds to Spurs] at 16.

"Yes I’ve got team-mates who have moved away from families in South Korea and Argentina, but I have been away for over ten years now and I don’t get to see my mum that often.

“I am going to make it my priority before I retire to play football up there."

Tottenham's wage structure has been well publicised, with none of Mauricio Pochettino's players earning more than £100,000 per week despite having finished third and second in the last two Premier League seasons respectively.

And Rose has admitted that an offer from another club that would see his wages increase would be difficult to turn down and has called on Spurs to increase the wages of the rest of the squad if they continue to perform.

“My short-term focus is to get back to playing like last year and if I do that the long-term will take care of itself.

“I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.

"One thing is for sure - I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth. I am not playing as well as I have done not to get paid what I think I am worth.

"In any walk of life, if you think you are worth a certain amount, why settle for less? I am not that person.

“If I get to levels I reached last season - and this goes out to everybody - I will make sure I get what I am worth. I don’t know how much longer I might have at this level. I’m not going to be stupid enough not to try and get the most out of it — medals, trophies and salary.

“Anyone who thinks this is primarily for money, that is not the case. But I know what I am worth.

“As with everyone else in my team, in my opinion, I am worth more than I am getting. I am not speaking on behalf of other players, but that is my view.”

