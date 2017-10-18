Rose: No desperation for Woods return

Justin Rose said it would merely be a "bonus" if Tiger Woods made a comeback, but seeing him healthy is the most important thing.

Justin Rose thinks golf is in "a really healthy spot" without Tiger Woods due to the wealthy of young talent that has emerged in his absence.

Woods has been given the green light to resume his career as he tries to make another comeback following a fourth back operation in the last three years.

The 14-time major champion has not played in a competitive event since suffering another injury setback at the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Rose hopes the 41-year-old can make a full recovery and return to the highest level, but the 2013 U.S. Open champion says the sport is not desperate for the legendary American to get back on the course, with Jack Nicklaus' haul of 18 majors potentially still within reach.

"I think golf has found itself in a really healthy spot without Tiger at the moment," said the Englishman.

"So many young players have come through and filled the void. I think to have him back is just a bonus, but I don't think golf is desperate for him back."

"It's almost gone past the point of thinking 'we all really want to see Tiger win 18 majors'.

"Everyone just wants to see a healthy Tiger Woods. I think that we want him back, just because of what he's meant to the sport for the last 20 years."