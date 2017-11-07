Rose: No problem with Pochettino after public Spurs criticism

Danny Rose said there is no problem with Mauricio Pochettino after making his first Premier League start since January on Sunday.

Danny Rose insisted his relationship with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is "great", despite his public criticism of the club's transfer policy, wage structure and ambition.

Spurs full-back Rose sparked controversy when he urged Tottenham to spend money on stars and not players you have to Google to find out who they are in an explosive interview with The Sun in August.

The 27-year-old England international – linked to Manchester United, Manchester City and Premier League champions Chelsea – also demanded a pay rise after hinting at a possible exit.

However, Rose – who made his competitive return against Real Madrid last month – said there is no problem with Pochettino after making his first Premier League start since January in Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace following a serious knee injury.

"For my part, it is forgotten," said Rose. "I think it is forgotten on the club's part as well.

"There is no point dwelling in the past if we want to take the club forward and go that one stage further and win the league and go as far as possible in the Champions League.

"Me and the gaffer are fine, we speak most days.The last three years, the lads will tell you I am the one in his office the most, speaking to him and going through videos and sharing text messages, even going round his house.

"Me and the manager are fine. He has been great at integrating me back into the team and getting me some minutes.

"I thought him putting me on against Real Madrid, even though it was only for 10 minutes, was a class act on his part, making me feel part of it again, even though he didn't need to bring me on.

"As far as I'm concerned me and the gaffer are great and as long as we've both got the same goals, which is to win a trophy for Tottenham, then there's nothing to worry about."