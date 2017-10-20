Rose ready for Spurs return, but won't start vs Liverpool

Danny Rose's "mind is clear" as he closes in on a return to Tottenham's XI, but the weekend clash with Liverpool will come too soon for the England defender.

The left-back spent 10 months sidelined by a knee injury before a late cameo in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

In his time out, Rose courted controversy when criticising Spurs' transfer dealings - challenging the club to sign players he did not "have to Google".

But manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy to sweep that episode under the carpet as he prepares to take on Jurgen Klopp's men at Wembley.

The Spurs boss said: "He is happy, his behaviour is fantastic. You could see he helped the team in the final few minutes against Real Madrid.

"His mind is clear that what happened is in the past and we need to move on. He is part of my plans. The past is in the past.

