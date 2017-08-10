Rose transfer hints at Tottenham surprise Redknapp

Danny Rose’s comments regarding his future, with a Tottenham exit being hinted at, have come as a surprise to former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp.

The England international has suggested that Mauricio Pochettino should have done more business this summer, before admitting that he plans to head back to his roots in the north at some stage.

Doncaster-born Rose has spent 10 years in north London, having waited patiently for his opportunity on both a domestic and international stage.

He has helped Spurs to become genuine Premier League title contenders and Redknapp finds it strange that the 27-year-old would be considering a move elsewhere.

"I'm surprised at Danny," Redknapp told reporters.

"Danny is a great lad, an outstanding player, the best left-back in the country in my opinion. I don't know why he's said that really, it's up to the manager and the owners whether they spend money really, and buy players.

Have Spurs gifted PL title to rivals?

"It's a difficult club to buy players at because their starting XI is so good I don't know if you were trying to sign a player what you would say to him? 'Come to Tottenham', and the player says 'I'm a striker where do you see me playing', and you say 'on the bench really because we've got Harry Kane'.

"A No 10? 'We've got Dele Alli'.

Danny Rose, England More

"I don't know where they can improve the team so all they can do is bring squad players in.

"When everyone is fit I think they're the best starting XI in the country. Man for man I wouldn't swap them with anyone, that starting XI is a top, top team."

Rose, who joined Spurs from Leeds United in 2007, told The Sun on his future plans: "Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal. Sorry, that’s not what I am about. I wouldn’t be happy with that. I want to win something.

Alderweireld unfazed by no arrivals

“I will say this too - I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when, but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere.”

Rose has been linked with a move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils having seen Luke Shaw struggle to fulfil his promise during an injury-ravaged spell at Old Trafford and Matteo Darmian switched from a natural role on the right to fill in at left-back.

He penned a five-year contract with Spurs in September 2016, with that agreement intended to keep him in north London until 2021.