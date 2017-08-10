Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google

Danny Rose – a reported target for Manchester United and Chelsea – urged Tottenham to spend or risk being left behind in the Premier League.

Danny Rose said Tottenham must sign stars and not players you have to Google to find out who they are as the in-demand left-back highlighted the quality in depth of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Tottenham kick-off their Premier League season at newly-promoted Newcastle United on Sunday, having not made a signing during the transfer window so far.

While City, United and defending champions Chelsea have invested heavily, Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham – who finished runners-up last term – are yet to add to their squad following the departure of star right-back Kyle Walker.

And England international Rose – a reported target for United and Chelsea – urged Tottenham to spend or risk being left behind in the Premier League.

"I am not saying buy 10 players, I'd love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, 'Who's that?' I mean well-known players," Rose told The Sun.

"Under [former manager] Harry Redknapp we signed Rafa van der Vaart [from Real Madrid in 2010]. It was like, 'Wow, how did he do that?' I mean signings like that are what we need — that's just my opinion.

"There are three weeks to go until the window shuts and you look at Man City and think, 'If the window shut now they would be happy with the business they have done'.

"Man United, more or less, are there — although I hear Mourinho may want one or two more players — but I am sure he'd be happy with his squad.

"As a Tottenham player I'd love to see more signings. It would lift me seeing a top player come through the door.

"I've seen a couple of players previously saying, "We don't need a top signing or signings'. But I am sorry, I am not singing off the same hymn-sheet on that one.

"I think we do need one or two top signings to strengthen the squad. I'm just not buying the idea that we don't need anyone."

Rose, who would welcome the addition of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, added: "As a starting 11 we have one of the best in the league, without a shadow of a doubt, but after that…

"We played Chelsea in the Cup semi — Costa, Hazard and Cahill didn't play. After 60 minutes, Conte has brought on Fabregas, Hazard and Costa and they've changed the match. I thought to myself, 'Could we ever afford to play against a top team and afford to have Harry Kane, Dele Alli and a top centre-back not playing?'

"No disrespect to anyone but I don't think we could do that and Chelsea did that to us. They're still in the game, they bring on Costa, Hazard and Fabregas and they won.

"I definitely feel we need to bolster the squad. Under Harry, there were two Premier League-class players for every position. We are finishing even higher under Mauricio but we don't have that depth now.

"The standard of training when there's that much quality is amazing. I have competition for my place but why shouldn't everyone have competition for their places? Top-class competition where, if you have two average games, you might lose your place. I have that and I don't see why anyone else shouldn't.

"I want world-class players to come through the front door to make you fight for your place."

"I wouldn't expect Daniel Levy to tell me how to play football — we get on really well and he runs the club brilliantly — so I am not going to tell him how to run his club," Rose continued.

"But I didn't want to see Kyle sold. I wish him all the best and he deserves what he is earning. City will win a trophy this season and he deserves to be part of that.

"I knew Kyle may have been moving at the end of last season and I did voice my view. 'Try to keep him, he's the best, why would we sell him?' — I said that to the manager.

"But I've seen the manager say he feels Tottenham had the best of him and if that is what he feels, I fully respect the judgement of the manager and Daniel Levy.

"We do have a perfect replacement in Kieran Trippier. His crossing ability is the best I have played with and, as a person, he is one of the nicest I've ever come across. He looks like he’ll be Tottenham's number one right-back. He deserves it and can flourish."