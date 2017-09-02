Ross Barkley breaks silence over claims he turned down Chelsea during medical

Ross Barkley has broken his silence over his failed deadline day move to Chelsea following claims he rejected a transfer to the Premier League champions halfway through his medical.

Barkley looked set to leave Everton for Chelsea on Thursday evening only for the move to collapse at the 11th hour with suggestions that the England man had even got as far as the Blues' Cobham training complex before backing out of a move.

But taking to social media Barkley moved to clarify what really happened.

"Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point," he wrote on Twitter. "I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit.

"Thanks for all of the support."





Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri had claimed that the 23-year-old, currently out injured as well as being out of favour under boss Ronald Koeman, will now assess his options when the January window opens after undergoing a medical at Chelsea, something Barkley now flatly denies.

"The two clubs agreed a deal of £35m and I think personal terms were agreed," Moshiri told Sky Sports News. "After the medical we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley's agent, that he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position in the January window.

"He's currently injured so technically he will be with us, he is under contract for another year. It's a big surprise, but that's football."

Barkley could still move to Stamford Bridge in January but could choose to see out his contract at Goodison Park instead and leave on a free next summer with Tottenham another possible destination.