Ross County vs Celtic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Celtic will attempt to extend their record unbeaten run and their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they take on Ross County on Saturday.

The Hoops are currently three points clear of Aberdeen and they will hope to hit the ground running following the international break.

Brendan Rodgers' side already defeated Ross County back in September, winning 4-0 at Celtic Park, and they will be aiming for a similarly dominant performance in the Highlands.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by live stream using Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the match will not be available to watch live on television but it will be available to watch by live stream on Celtic TV.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Ross County players Goalkeepers Fox, McCarey, Munro Defenders Fraser, Routis, Naismith, Kelly, Davies, Van der Weg Midfielders Gardyne, Chow Tim, Dykes, Draper, Lindsay, O'Brien, Keillor-Dunn, Malcolm Forwards Dow, Schalk, Curran, McKay, Mikkelsen, Tumilty, Dingwall

Ross County boss Owen Coyle should have a near-full squad to choose from for the battle against Celtic, with goalkeeper Scott Fox the only absentee.

Potential Ross County starting XI: McCarey; Fraser, Davies, Kelly, Naismith; O'Brien, Draper, Gardyne, Routis; Curran, Keillor-Dunn.

Position Celtic players Goalkeepers Gordon, De Vries, Hazard Defenders Simunovic, Boyata, Gamboa, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Ralston, Tierney, Ajer Midfielders Bitton, Roberts, Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes, Rogic, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, E. Henderson, L. Henderson, Eboue Forwards Griffiths, Dembele, Edouard, Miller, Johnston, Aitchison

Brendan Rodgers is expected to allow Tom Rogic to miss the game after his exploits in Australia's World Cup play-off success, while Anthony Ralston is also set to miss out.

Leigh Griffiths should come back into contention after being withdrawn from the Scotland squad during the international break, while Patrick Roberts, Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko are working their way back from injuries.

Potential Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Bitton, Boyata, Tierney; Brown, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Hayes; Dembele.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Celtic are heavy favourites at 2/9 according to dabblebet, with home side Ross County rated as a 10/1 bet to beat the Bhoys. A draw is available at 11/2.

GAME PREVIEW

As they prepare for a game that could see them stretch their unbeaten record to 64 games, Celtic will also have one eye on their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

The game against Ross County in Dingwall takes place four days before the match against PSG and Rodgers will be keen for his men to come through the contest unscathed with a place in the Europa League still up for grabs in Group B.

They will have plenty of confidence in their ability to secure a result, having thrashed the Staggies 4-0 at Celtic Park earlier in the season, but that came prior to the appointment of new boss Owen Coyle when County were on a dismal run of form.

Things have changed somewhat since then and Coyle has masterminded an upturn in fortunes, including a 3-2 victory over Motherwell prior to the international break. However, it will take a mighty effort if they are to upset Rodgers' all-conquering Hoops.