Ross County vs Rangers: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Rangers will attempt to avoid a third game without a win when they take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The Glasgow giants have made a slow start to the season, picking up four points out of a possible nine from their opening three games, and they will need to start stringing some victories together if they are to challenge for the title.

The Light Blues' home form has been disappointing thus far, with a loss to Hibernian and draw against Hearts coming at Ibrox, so they may welcome the trip to the Global Energy Stadium as they look to gather some momentum.

Game Ross County vs Rangers Date Sunday, August 27 Time 15:00 (BST)

The game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1, as well as being available to stream online using the BT Sport app. Viewers outside the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch the game live on Rangers TV.

Josh Windass is not fully fit to play after sustaining a knock against Hearts and he may sit out the game as a precaution, with Caixinha hinting that Manchester City loanee Aaron Nemane can provide an alternative in the winger's absence.

Ryan Hardie came on as a second-half substitute in last week's 0-0 draw and the midfielder could be in line to start despite having a broken thumb. Both Eduardo Herrera and Carlos Pena are fit to play.

Potential Rangers XI: Foderingham; Alves, Hodson, Tavernier, Cardoso; Dorrans, Jack, Nemane; Miller, Morelo, Candeias.

Ross County will be without Kenny van der Weg after the defender was sent off in last week's defeat to Motherwell.

Potential Ross County XI: Fox; Davies, Fraizer, Naismith, Kelly; O'Brien, Gardyne, Lindsay, Chow; Curran, Schalk.

Rangers are 4/6 favourites to win in Dingwall, according to dabblebet, with Ross County priced at 4/1. A draw between the teams is considered a 3/1 bet.

Gers forward Kenny Miller is favourite to score first at 4/1, with his team-mates Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos priced at 9/2.

