Rossi back on the bike less than three weeks after double leg-break

Less than three weeks after surgery on a double leg-break, Valentino Rossi was back on his Movistar Yamaha ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix.

Valentino Rossi was back in action on Monday and still holds out hope of featuring in Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix despite having surgery on a double leg-break just three weeks ago.

The Movistar Yamaha rider, a seven-time MotoGP world champion, suffered displaced fractures of the tibia and fibula of his right leg in a motocross accident on August 31.

Rossi underwent an operation the following day, and it was initially thought he would be certain to miss his home grand prix at Misano, held the Sunday before last, as well as this weekend's meeting in Spain.

But remarkably, Rossi was back in the saddle on Monday, getting in some laps around Misano, before inclement weather cut short his session. The Italian will decide by Wednesday if he will ride in Aragon.

"Following an accident on August 31, Valentino Rossi has been diligently working on his recovery from the double fracture in his right leg," Yamaha's statement read.

"Today the nine-time world champion put his fitness level to the test and successfully completed a few laps around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on a YZF-R1M, before rain disrupted the trial run.

"As today's riding session was cut short due to the change in weather, the evaluation of Rossi's physical condition was inconclusive.

"He will decide by the end of Wednesday, September 20, whether he will attempt to take part in this weekend’s Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon."