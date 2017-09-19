Rossi close to Aragon return after completing 20 laps

After rain disrupted his return on Monday, Valentino Rossi completed 20 laps at Misano on Tuesday as he continues to eye the Aragon GP.

Valentino Rossi will decide whether to race the Aragon Grand Prix on Wednesday after a productive second day back on his bike at Misano.

The seven-time MotoGP champion made a dramatic return on Monday, less than three weeks after suffering a double leg break in a motocross accident at the end of August.

Rossi immediately underwent surgery and he remains hopeful of featuring for Movistar Yamaha at this weekend's race in Alcaniz.

His initial return was disrupted by rain but on Tuesday the Italian was able to complete 20 laps, and will make a final call regarding Sunday's grand prix after a further medical assessment.

"Having ridden his first laps around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli yesterday, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's Valentino Rossi was back aboard his YZF-R1M today to resume his physical test," a team statement read.

"During the two-hour private riding session the nine-time world champion was able to complete 20 laps in total. He wrapped up this second day of testing with an improved feeling and a more positive impression compared to yesterday.

"Tomorrow Rossi will undergo a medical examination - to verify the positive rehabilitation progress experienced in today's session - after which he will make a final decision on his attempt to take part in the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon.

"A further update will be given after the Italian's check-up."