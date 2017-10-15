Rossi hurting all over after Motegi crash

After his crash at the Japanese Grand Prix, Valentino Rossi was left with "pain everywhere", although his fractured leg escaped injury.

The Italian started Sunday's race from 12th on the grid at Motegi and had made his way up to ninth before a major highside accident at turn seven.

In wet conditions Rossi was unable to keep control of his Movistar Yamaha, describing the conditions as like "riding on ice".

Rossi was sent sprawling but luckily did no further damage to the fractured leg he has been riding with since September.

Despite his leg staying safe, it did not mean the seven-time champion was not hurting after Andrea Dovizioso claimed victory with a final-lap overtake of Marc Marquez.

"It was a big crash this time," said Rossi. "It was a highside again.

"I was behind [Aleix] Espargaro and tried to not give up because I can keep his pace, but on the left I had zero grip. It was like riding on ice.

"With the constant throttle the rear [slid]. It was very fast. When I realised what was happening I was already flying through the air.

"I'm very lucky that the leg is okay. I have pain everywhere. But not a lot [of pain], so this is good."