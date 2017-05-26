MotoGP: Rossi recovering well after motocross accident

After being hurt in a motocross accident, a positive update was delivered on the health of MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi.

Valentino Rossi is enjoying "positive progress with his recovery" after suffering injuries in a motocross accident on Thursday.

The seven-time MotoGP world champion was hurt while riding in Italy and sustained "mild thoracic and abdominal trauma".

But on Friday his Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team offered a positive update on his health, suggesting the Italian could be discharged before the weekend.

"Valentino Rossi is making positive progress with his recovery," read a statement.

"Last night the 38-year-old Italian spent a quiet night at the Ospedale Infermi in Rimini and was visited this morning by the doctors.

"Valentino [said] that he is experiencing less pain both in the chest and in the abdomen, compared to last night. The pain is the result of slight liver and kidney lesions that have not evolved into further complications.

"Valentino will continue to receive pain relief over the next 12 hours and, over the course of the day, he will undergo routine diagnostic tests. If the results are positive, he may be discharged from the hospital within the day."

Rossi, whose last premier-class title came in 2009, sits third in this year's standings.