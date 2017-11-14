Rossi wrecks bike in Valencia test, Bautista back fracture ruled out

Alvaro Bautista sat out part of Tuesday's MotoGP test after hurting his back in a crash, but Valentino Rossi continued after falling.

Valentino Rossi wrecked his bike and Alvaro Bautista avoided a broken back after a crash in an eventful opening day of MotoGP testing in Valencia.

Movistar Yamaha rider Rossi slipped out at turn 10 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo and his bike sustained significant damage after smashing into a tyre wall.

The seven-time premier class champion took a painful-looking tumble but was soon back to his feet and it was not long before he returned to the track.

The incident gave Rossi a chance to follow team-mate Maverick Vinales' lead and test out a new aerofairing on his Yamaha.

Pull&Bear Aspar rider Bautista's day ended early in the day after a big crash at turn one.

The Spaniard sat out the remainder of the test and was taken to hospital for examinations, which ruled out a fracture in his back.

Vinales set the fastest time, two tenths clear of Johann Zarco. Marc Marquez, who clinched the fourth title of his career on Sunday, edged Rossi as the day's third-quickest man.