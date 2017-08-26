ROUND UP: Chemelil Sugar end six match winless run

Erastus Mwaniki was sent off early in the first half for a second bookable offense

Ten-man Chemelil Sugar registered their first win in seven matches while Brian Yakhama lone goal ended Nzoia Sugar's two-game winless streak in Kenyan Premier League outings.

Chemelil had gone six matches without a win and it looked like the script will remain the same after the visitors went a man down early in the opening half.

Mohoroni Youth were handed a numerical advantage after Erastus Mwaniki was sent off early in the first half for a second bookable offense.

Things seem to be headed Muhoroni Youth’s way until Shaphan Siwa stepped up when he perfectly directed Yusuf Juma shot in the net for Chemelil's opener.

The cane cutters clung to the slim lead to deny James ‘Odijo’ Omondo his second win as Muhoroni Youth coach since he took over from Gilbert Selebwa over a week ago.

Meanwhile another Millers, Nzoia Sugar squeezed a slim win out of Nakumatt FC shelves, thanks to Brian Yakhama’s lone strike.

Yakhama combined well with Luke Namanda up front to hit home the only goal of the match that saw Nzoia Sugar move four places in the league.

The Sugar Millers are now seventh on the table with 30 points while Muhoroni Youth are a place above bottom with 18 points.