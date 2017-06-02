Route to the final: How Juventus reached the Champions League final against Real Madrid in search of the treble

After 21 years since the last time they got their hands on the trophy, Juventus are attempting to lift the Champions League at the third time of asking.

Since 1996, Juve have reached the final twice – losing on penalties to AC Milan in 2003 and getting beaten by Barcelona in 2014.

It means that Gianluigi Buffon, one of the favourites for this year’s Ballon d’Or, has never won the trophy and, at 39 years old, the final in Cardiff represents arguably his last chance.

Standing in his and Juventus’ way is Real Madrid in a final that pits one of the best defences in Europe against one of the best attacks.

Juventus are going for a treble having won the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia while Real Madrid are after a piece of history of their own in trying become the first side to win back-to-back Champions Leagues since the tournament was revamped from the European Cup.

Juve’s road to Cardiff began at home to Sevilla in a goalless draw but they have since comprehensively beaten Barcelona and quelled Monaco’s young attack.

