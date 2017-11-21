Rowing chief defends Sir Bradley Wiggins' right to compete in British Championships

British Rowing chief executive Andy Parkinson says Sir Bradley Wiggins’s involvement in next month’s British Indoor Rowing Championships is a good story which will help to drive interest in the sport, and that he has no qualms about Wiggins taking part.

Wiggins, the five-time Olympic gold medallist and 2012 Tour de France champion, has been under scrutiny for more than a year since hackers group Fancy Bears released details of three therapeutic use exemptions he took during his cycling career.

The injections of triamcinolone – a glucocorticoid – were to treat pollen allergies and signed off by the appropriate authorities. But ex-dopers such as David Millar, who used the same drug in his career, claim that it had huge performance benefits and have accused Team Sky of “gaming the [TUE] system”.

Wiggins, 37, will be up against British Olympic rowers in the Olympic velodrome on Dec 9, and has not ruled out taking things further if he is successful. He has been coached by former Olympian James Cracknell since March.

“From a PR point of view, it’s a nice story,” Parkinson said. “It will be interesting to see whether he can pull it off. Speaking to sports scientists, I think it is definitely easier the other way around, going from rowing to cycling.

“We have seen the Kiwi rider Hamish Bond do it recently, and Rebecca Romero a few years ago. There is the technical side once you get on the water. But no, I’ve no issues with anyone rowing who is eligible to do so.

“It [the event] should be great. The athletes get walk-on music now and it’s a big show. It’s a very different demographic than it is on water – a lot of cross-fit athletes. But from a PR perspective Bradley’s involvement should be good at raising interest.”