Rowing with staff and playing against nobody - Given lifts the lid on 'weird' Mancini methods at Man City

Manchester City may be enjoying life with Pep Guardiola, but Shay Given has revealed that the club endured a “weird” spell under Roberto Mancini.

The Italian arrived at the Etihad Stadium in December 2009 and would oversee an FA Cup win and Premier League title triumph during his time in England.

On the field, Mancini helped to turn City into the global heavyweight they are today, but away from it, he could be a disruptive influence and a man whose actions ultimately led to his unceremonious sacking in May 2013.

Former goalkeeper Given says that a coach now in charge of Russian outfit Zenit was a difficult personality to work for, with his argumentative attitude undermining all of the positive work being done at the club.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international, who spent two-and-half years with City, told Off The Ball: “It was weird because he used to come in on his bike every morning and the physio would give him a report – who’s training and who is not training. You would just see him go into one, fighting and rowing and cursing.

“The guy is obviously a professional physiotherapist who has studied all of these different things and he’s telling him: “You’re wrong.” It was weird.

“If you’re a manager at any level, you want to get the best out of people and I don’t understand why shouting at people and putting them down all of the time gets the best out of people.

