Roy Hodgson's first match in charge to be remembered for the wrong reasons as Crystal Palace lose to Southampton

Lost in translation under Frank de Boer’s fanciful, but ultimately dismal, efforts to bring Total Football to Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace have found themselves caught in yet another free fall.

In turning to Roy Hodgson - a man whose career has been marked by success but similarly blemished by abject failure - the hope is that the Eagles will return to the long straight and narrow.

But after another loss here in south London, losing 1-0 to Southampton following Steven Davis’ early winner, it remains to be seen whether the 70-year-old can rescue a side that now becomes the first club in top-flight history to lose their opening five league games without scoring a single goal.

Hopes of a fresh start, with the Croydon man returning to his Croydon roots, failed to materialise. The reality is that Hodgson doesn't do crackle-and-pop football. Against De Boer’s Grand Designs - he promised his team would “dominate with and without the ball”- the Englishman has always been much more, well, Cash in the Attic.

Simplicity, pragmatism and good old-fashioned football has always been his raison d’etre - but the message clearly wasn’t received today.

It took all of six minutes for Hodgson’s homecoming to be brought to an abrupt end. After setting up Dusan Tadic for a shot inside the Palace box, Davis was on hand to deal with the saved effort, stroking the ball into the bottom left-hand corner from seven yards out. Reality had hit, and it had hit hard.

The following 10 minutes were a reminder that the man on the sideline can only do so much as a disjointed Palace side tried and failed to assert themselves against a purposeful Southampton.

The visitors were faster, more organised, more physical and, perhaps most importantly, more up for the game. It was only after 15 minutes of chasing shadows that the home side were finally handed their chance.

After quick link-up play with Andros Townsend inside the Southampton box, Ruben Loftus-Cheek pulled back the ball from the right-hand side touchline to the waiting Christian Benteke.

The forward had the simple task of finishing from five yards out but his weak prod was blocked by an instinctive Fraser Forster hand.

It was a moment that summed up the forward’s game who lacked any real fight and was guilty of conceding possession inside Southampton’s final third time after time.

