Roy Hodgson ready to return to 'Plan A' as Crystal Palace take on West Ham

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is ready to return to “Plan A” in the Eagles’ League clash with West Ham on Saturday after their disastrous exit away to Bristol City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The 70-year-old admitted that, in an effort to preserve first team players for more important league fixtures, he resorted to “Plan B” to the Championship Robins on Tuesday night.

“The reason it was Plan B was to make certain we didn’t put at risk players who we think in the two games against Chelsea and Newcastle had done so well for us and wanted to make certain they would be 100% fit to play against West Ham.”

For these players, he added, the defeat would have “no effect on their morale whatsoever”.

Looking ahead to the meeting with fellow strugglers West Ham – who, in 16th, are 5 points clear of Palace at the bottom – the ex-England boss was thus optimistic.

Although not going so far as to profess confidence in a win, he stressed the positive impact of the return of stars like Wilfried Zaha and Yohann Cabaye to the starting line-up.

“Our work-rate will be first class. The players will be totally focussed and concentrated on their jobs. They will be trying really hard to win every tackle, win every ball, make every pass count, take every goal scoring opportunity.

But what result that will give I don’t know.”

Palace were humiliated at Bristol City earlier this week