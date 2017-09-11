Roy Hodgson set to replace Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace as Dutchman is sacked after four Premier League games

Crystal Palace have sacked Frank de Boer after just four Premier League games in charge of the club.

Roy Hodgson is set to become the latest former England manager to take over at Selhurst Park after chairman Steve Parish's patience with Dutchman De Boer wore out.

The Eagles have lost all four of the opening Premier League games and have failed to even score.

But De Boer was working with limited resources and a squad that had been thinned out by those above him.

Hodgson, a regular attendee at Selhurst Park and a local man who is seen as the best bet to maximise the potential of Palace's squad, was first contacted about his interest in the role in August and suggested he was willing to return to top-level football.

The 70-year-old has not coached in the Premier League since leaving West Bromwich Albion and he is expected to sign a deal to take him through to the end of the 2018/19 season.

