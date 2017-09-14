Roy Keane launches scathing attack on Liverpool's 'schoolboy defending' after Champions League draw

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has launched a scathing attack on Liverpool and told them they can forget about winning anything with their “schoolboy defending”.

The Reds marked their first game back in the Champions League since 2014 with a laboured 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla after the Spaniards made the most of yet more slack defending.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored on the night, with the former also missing a penalty, after Dejan Lovren’s mistake gave Sevilla the lead.

And the game also ended with a lapse in concentration from the Reds’ back four as Joaquin Correa nipped in to equalise.

That was what left Keane sure that as long as they stayed that poor defensively they wouldn’t win any “big prizes” and the likes of Real Madrid would be “laughing” if they got Liverpool in the knockout stages.

“This sums up Liverpool in a nutshell, and why they're not going to win any big prizes,” he said.

“Just switching off from a throw in, leads to the equaliser. In such an important game, at such an important moment.

“Experienced players just switching off. It must drive the manager crazy as it's just schoolboy defending.

“It's the easiest part of football... just switching on. Liverpool did all the hard stuff really well, in terms of creating chances, pace, power and quality going forward, but Liverpool can't seem to do the easy things.

“Liverpool can forget about winning the Champions League. I mean, they should have enough to get through the group, but in the knockout stages against the Real Madrids and all these boys, they'll be laughing at Liverpool.”