Royal Eagles sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker David Zulu

The former Chippa United striker has found a new home at the National First Division (NFD) side

Royal Eagles have reportedly signed former Kaizer Chiefs striker David Zulu.

According to The Citizen source close to the player confirmed that Zulu had joined the Eagles.

“David Zulu has signed a one-year contract with Royal Eagles,” said the source.

The 31-year-old marksman spent one-and-a-half seasons on loan at Chippa United from Amakhosi.

The former Black Leopards striker was then deemed surplus to requirements at Chiefs upon his return.

He is said to have trained with Polokwane City, but failed to convince coach Bernard Molekwa and his technical team to offer him a contract at Rise and Shine.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are reportedly looking to rehire local tactician Farouk Khan.

The respected coach worked for Chiefs between 1999 and 2005 in the first team, and academy.

According to Isolezwe, Amakhosi want Khan back at the club to work in the club’s development structures.

Amakhosi are said to be looking for a replacement for Doctor Khumalo, who recently left the club for Baroka FC.

Khumalo had been working as one of the Chiefs academy coaches.

