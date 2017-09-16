Royals snap Indians' 22-game winning streak

For the first time since August 24, the Cleveland Indians tasted defeat, beaten by the Kansas City Royals.

All good things must come to an end and the Cleveland Indians' win streak is over after 22 games in MLB.

The Kansas City Royals snapped Cleveland's record-long run with a 4-3 victory at Progressive Field on Friday, after the Indians broke a tie with the 1935 Chicago Cubs and the 1880 Chicago White Stockings (a franchise that later became the Cubs) with their 22nd successive victory a day earlier.

Cleveland – whose streak started on August 24 – got a lead-off bloop single by Yandy Diaz in the ninth inning. Royals reliever Mike Minor then struck out Yan Gomes and Francisco Mejia. Francisco Lindor struck out swinging to end the game.

Despite the loss, the home crowd gave their Indians a standing ovation.

"It was exciting," Minor told Fox Sports. "I just wanted to concentrate on getting guys out. The crowd was deafening."

Jason Vargas, who struck out four and allowed three runs in five innings, got the win to improve to 16-10 on the season.

The Indians had a pair of runners on in the seventh inning with one out, but Austin Jackson hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Cleveland scored first on Edwin Encarnacion's sacrifice fly to bring in Lindor in the first. Alcides Escobar tied it in the top of the second with a solo home run to left-centre.

The Indians grabbed a 3-1 lead in the third on Jose Ramirez's two-run blast to left, but the Royals got a solo homer from Brandon Moss in the fourth and Eric Hosmer's RBI single in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3.

The game-winner was Lorenzo Cain's single to centre in the sixth inning that scored Alex Gordon. Cain, who went three for four, also scored the game-tying run.