Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s display against Germany the most positive thing to come from a shrug of an evening

In England, we have reached a point where expectations have reached such a low point that basic competence has become impressive. So let us not go overboard about Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s international debut against Germany: aside from beaten-down ennui, the other favourite trick of the English is to place too much pressure on promise.

But, with the requisite caution for expectation-loaded sentiments, Chelsea’s rangey midfielder, currently on secondment to Crystal Palace’s relegation scrap, was the most positive thing to come from a shrug of an evening at Wembley. Perhaps that’s damning with faint praise: once again, the most exciting event for most of the crowd was apparently the sight of paper aeroplanes nearly making it onto the pitch.

Loftus-Cheek is one of the first graduates from England’s all-conquering youth sides. He was player of the tournament and scorer of the decisive goal in the final at Toulon last year, where an England side managed by Southgate won the trophy they retained this summer. Of the starting XI from that final Loftus-Cheek, Jordan Pickford, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond and Nathaniel Chalobah have all since been called to the senior squad: the latter three might not make much impact at this level, but the former two might.





And probably should. Loftus-Cheek is 21, and it’s perhaps a surprise that he has taken this long to play for England. A growth spurt as a teenager meant he missed long spells of football through injury, hampering his development not just in the games he was absent for, but also in building up the relevant match stamina required for a midfielder of his ilk. One of his key concerns in the last couple of years has been that ability to make it through 90 minutes, which was part of the motivation for leaving Chelsea on loan this season, despite the fact that he could well have played a semi-significant role in Antonio Conte’s side if he wanted.