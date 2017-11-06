Ruben Loftus-Cheek happy he left Chelsea for Crystal Palace as increased game time continues to pay off

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is delighted he made the decision to leave Chelsea this summer as his form at Crystal Palace continues to go from strength to strength.

The 21-year-old has excelled for the Eagles despite their struggles since arriving from the Blues on loan. Palace on Sunday showed further signs of improvement despite losing 1-0 to Tottenham at Wembley.

Manager Roy Hodgson refused to take solace from that fact, but Loftus-Cheek insists his and the players' belief - a long-term problem at Palace - is beginning to grow as a consequence.

"Our confidence is building from a month ago," he said. "We are definitely improving and the confidence is coming, so we have got a good chance of getting some points in that period (after the international break). We take it game by game. That is the best way to do it and look to improve.

"I came away from Chelsea to get game time. Experience, fitness, just getting used to playing in the Premier League week-in, week out. That is what I am getting."

Meanwhile, Loftus-Cheek is relishing the prospect of again working under Gareth Southgate after earning his first call-up to the England squad.

Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Joe Gomez are the latest young players to receive their first call-ups after Harry Winks' recent debut, and the former also plays in a position in which Southgate lacks options.

"I have had Gareth for three years in the Under-21s, he is a really good manager, so I am looking forward to working with him," he said. "We have won tournaments together, him and Steve Holland. He is very good with people, players. He treats everyone the same. What you see is what you get with him. He also demands standards in training and that is why he does so well.

Loftus-Cheek has impressed on loan at Selhurst Park (Getty) More