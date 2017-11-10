Ruben Loftus-Cheek showcases his supreme talent on England debut - now he must make himself too good to ignore

There are times when you get the impression that he prowls the midfield with the resignation of a man who knows that it is his destiny to be misunderstood as an international footballer, but that is just one of the reasons why Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s first cap for England in Friday's 0-0 draw with Germany was so arresting.

There was so much to enjoy in the insouciance of a young footballer who fits a tradition of England outsiders, a midfielder who is indifferent to tackling, a giant 21-year-old with twinkling feet. A couple of times he just seemed to make the ball disappear and when it came back he was in a place the Germans did not expect him to be. That was not to say he was always effective but then with a player like Loftus-Cheek that just happens to be part of the deal.

At Chelsea over the years their protégé has been a cause for concern although it has never been his technique or his size that have been the worry. From Lewisham in south-east London he has been at Chelsea since the age of eight, when the Roman Abramovich era was not even a year into its transformation of the club, long before Frank Arnesen and then current academy director Neil Bath turned out winning youth teams year after year.

What puzzled Chelsea was that Loftus-Cheek form was so erratic: unstoppable in training one day, anonymous the next with no discernible reason for the change. He never went out on loan until this season because Chelsea felt that he was best shepherded and nurtured at the club where they could keep an eye on him.

Against Germany he was given the license to play in the No 10 rule, with the No 10 shirt just behind his club-mate Tammy Abraham, drifting into the space that opened up in the centre of the pitch and typically unfazed by the full-court press that the Germans applied at all times. That is what Gareth Southgate values in Loftus-Cheek the most, that prized ability to take the ball whenever it is delivered into his feet under pressure and at Wembley the 21-year-old did not let his manager down.