Ruben Loftus-Cheek to start for England against Germany

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will make his England debut against world champions Germany at Wembley Stadium on Friday evening with Gareth Southgate having revealed that midfielder Danny Drinkwater has turned down a call-up to his squad.

Loftus-Cheek, 21, surprisingly goes straight into Southgate’s side to start having been including in the squad for first time. The midfielder is on loan from Chelsea to Crystal Palace this season having played for Southgate when he was the coach of the Under-21s.

Southgate has been shorn of options in midfield with the withdrawal of Jordan Henderson, Harry Winks and Fabian Delph through injury and with Jack Wilshere still not featuring enough for Arsenal to be selected by the England manager. Watford's Tom Cleverley was also under consideration.

Southgate has called up Burnley’s Jack Cork but tried to include Drinkwater who informed him that he felt he was lacking fitness having just returned from injury to play for his new club, Chelsea. He has played only 22 minutes in the Premier League.

England are already without six players for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil with Southgate dismissing any talk of club-versus-country rows is "nonsense".

"The players are injured and cannot play," Southgate said. "I am not a manager who wants to reel players out until they break. I don't take risks with players."

He added: "I have man-to-man discussions with them around where they are at and how much risk we want to take.

"Hearing this talk of club v country, it is a nonsense."

Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester City on transfer deadline day in August but only made his debut for his new club in late October because of a thigh problem. He has only played a total of 103 minutes with appearances in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.