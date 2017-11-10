Ruben Loftus-Cheek targets World Cup place after stirring England debut

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is targeting a place in England’s World Cup squad following his man-of-the-match debut against Germany.

Manager Gareth Southgate declared Loftus-Cheek was “capable of anything” after the 21-year-old took full advantage of a midfield injury crisis to stake his claim for a place on the plane to Russia.

The player himself, currently on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, said: “To go to the World Cup, it’s still a long season and I look to improve, so I think there’s a chance.

“I have to keep getting better, and hopefully there’s a chance to get on the plane.”

Southgate, who managed Loftus-Cheek while in charge of England Under-21s, added: “He’s a player I've watched do that from Under-16 level and, despite his size and his appearance and the way he plays, he's not a hugely confident at times.

England manager Gareth Southgate was very impressed with Loftus-Cheek More