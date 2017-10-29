Rudiger: My mum and dad predicted Chelsea would draw Roma in Europe!

Antonio Rudiger has revealed how his parents had predicted a Champions League reunion with his old club Roma, even before the draw was made.

The 24-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge for £34 million in the summer transfer window and has made a positive impact at his new club, scoring his first goal in the Carabao Cup win over Everton.

Rudiger was also part of the side that gained their first clean sheet since September 23 and, ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Roma, has revealed his parents knew the two sides would face off in Europe's premier competition.

“I spoke to my parents and they told me 'you will get Roma',” Rudiger said. “They just said 'for sure, you will get Roma'. It always happens like this. The ex-[player] plays against the ex-[club]. It happens.

“It was like this and I was happy and I am happy to go on Monday to Rome, to go there and play against my old team because I have a big respect [for them]. I had two wonderful years there with ups and downs with injuries.

