Rugby's biggest problem isn't initiations, it's teams playing fast and loose with concussions

Rugby's problem with concussions has been put under the microscope in recent weeks: AFP

Rugby’s administrators have a new sport: hauling players over the coals for making contact with an opponent’s head during a match.

Bans are being handed out like confetti, costing players win bonuses, appearance fees, reputational damage and potentially their place in the team.

Joe Marler, Nathan Hughes and Dylan Hartley were the latest players to be hauled in front of disciplinary panels this weeks for offences of varying degrees of recklessness which, in days gone by, would probably have passed unnoticed.

The men and women who participate in the sport, with all the associated risks which go with it, are the ones being punished for rugby's uncomfortable but entirely necessary crackdown on contact with the head.

Let’s get one thing clear: rugby has come a very long way since the dark old days when players, coaches and fans used to treat brain damage as a joke.

Whether through fear of litigation, media pressure or a genuine interest in protecting player’s health – or more likely a combination of all three – rugby’s authorities have raised their collective game over the past five year when it comes to dealing with concussion. Laws have been changed, protocols enhanced, medics empowered, players educated.

It may or may not be coincidence that this has coincided with an avalanche of new evidence linking repetitive head injuries to early on-set dementia – or indeed a $1billion settlement paid out by the NFL to former gridiron stars suffering from a neurological disease believed to be chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – but progress has, undeniably been made. Rugby is on the right path now.

But being on the right path doesn’t mean the job is done.

If rugby wants to truly demonstrate it is serious about concussion it has another quantum leap to take; any team demonstrably shown to have failed in its duty of care to a player by allowing them to return to the field when there is a clear suspicion of concussion – as was the case after Morgan Parra's skull connected with Luther Burrell’s knee last Saturday – must face consequences.