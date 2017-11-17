Rugby Australia's mistakes cause slump - 'We've lost half the population'
At Randwick, in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, rugby is booming. This year, the club recorded their biggest attendance for a match since a team containing Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika, the England and Australia head coaches, took on the All Blacks in 1988. Each week during the season, around 1,500 players will represent their teams at senior and junior level. Other amateur clubs are thriving, but this pattern is not repeated through all levels of Australia rugby.
Despite the Wallabies’ 23-18 victory against New Zealand last month, the Bledisloe Cup has been out of their possession since 2002. At Super Rugby level, the picture is even grimmer against Kiwi opposition, where the 2017 ledger reads played 26, lost 26. With attendances plummeting and sponsors fleeing, Rugby Australia – formerly the Australia Rugby union – is in financial turmoil. Over the past four years, it has gone £16 million over budget supporting its five Super Rugby franchises until it controversially disbanded the Perth-based Western Force in September.
There are myriad explanations and even more proposed solutions, but the common factor comes back to the governance of Rugby Australia since the golden period around the turn of the century when the Wallabies were world champions. Bob Dwyer, the coach of Australia’s first World Cup winners, in 1991, pulls no punches in his assessment of RA.
“To my mind, the problem is the total lack of leadership at the top end of the game,” Dwyer told The Telegraph. “There’s been no leadership, no direction. There’s been waffling, decisions half made and then recalled and re-evaluated.” That may actually rank as one of the kinder assessments that The Telegraph has heard.
That said, no one is pretending that the golden period, when Rod Macqueen and Jones were leading the Wallabies, should have continued indefinitely. The sporting marketplace within Australia is ferociously competitive. Football is now competing alongside union against the behemoths of league and Aussie rules, which has started encroaching into union’s traditional heartlands.
As Rod Kafer, the former Australia centre and television pundit, also points out, using the All Blacks as a measuring stick, as Australia do, is not great for a nation’s self-esteem. None of South Africa, England and France would fare well in that comparison over the past 15 years.
But there have been plenty of self-inflicted wounds along the way. According to Matt O’Connor, Leicester Tigers’ Australian head coach, the biggest mistake has been forgetting the primary purpose is to produce winning teams.
“What they have worked out in the last couple of months is that they got it drastically wrong over the last decade and there have been a lot of things that have gone on at provincial level that has corrupted the quality of the players across the board,” O’Connor said. “Over the last few seasons, Australian Super Rugby performances have been shambolic. It is nowhere near good enough.
“You have got to go back to your core values and your core values should be about creating winning rugby teams at every level from schoolboys and under-20s to the sevens to the Super Rugby to the Test match. You have got to have that level of clarity and bloody-mindedness to drive the high-performance culture across the board. The whole set-up of Australian rugby does not warrant that high-performance tag”.
Most contentious of all was the decision to axe the Force. “An outrageous decision,” is Dwyer’s summary. When SANZAAR announced it would reduce Super Rugby from 18 to 15 teams, Rugby Australia agreed to disband one of its franchises. In true governing-body fashion, it said a decision would be reached in 48-72 hours, only to spend five months conducting a review.”
Luke Morahan, the Australia wing, had already signed for Bristol at that point but says dragging the process out left players in limbo. Around 10 players are still looking for a club.
“My future was sorted and it was still playing on my mind,” Morahan said. “I can only imagine the guys who were not sure what they were going to do and were playing for their future and the emotional effect it would have had on them. It came to the forefront later on in the year when a lot of the guys were emotionally exhausted. I understand that it is a process, but you can’t leave guys high and dry.”
A parliamentary inquiry heard this week that RA had already committed to the decision to disband the Force in April but established a review regardless. Now high-class rugby union will be exclusively concentrated around Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra.
“The union has made some terrible decisions previously and they put us in this awful situation where we have lost half the country’s population to another sport,” Morahan said.
“There’s no pathway any more. It has put rugby in Australia on the back foot for another decade to come.”