Rugby Australia's mistakes cause slump - 'We've lost half the population'

Defaet by the Hurricanes sinks in for the Brumbies - Australian teams lost 27 of 27 Super Rugby matches against New Zealand opposition - Getty Images AsiaPac

At Randwick, in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, rugby is booming. This year, the club recorded their biggest attendance for a match since a team containing Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika, the England and Australia head coaches, took on the All Blacks in 1988. Each week during the season, around 1,500 players will represent their teams at senior and junior level. Other amateur clubs are thriving, but this pattern is not repeated through all levels of Australia rugby.

Despite the Wallabies’ 23-18 victory against New Zealand last month, the Bledisloe Cup has been out of their possession since 2002. At Super Rugby level, the picture is even grimmer against Kiwi opposition, where the 2017 ledger reads played 26, lost 26. With attendances plummeting and sponsors fleeing, Rugby Australia – formerly the Australia Rugby union – is in financial turmoil. Over the past four years, it has gone £16 million over budget supporting its five Super Rugby franchises until it controversially disbanded the Perth-based Western Force in September.

There are myriad explanations and even more proposed solutions, but the common factor comes back to the governance of Rugby Australia since the golden period around the turn of the century when the Wallabies were world champions. Bob Dwyer, the coach of Australia’s first World Cup winners, in 1991, pulls no punches in his assessment of RA.

“To my mind, the problem is the total lack of leadership at the top end of the game,” Dwyer told The Telegraph. “There’s been no leadership, no direction. There’s been waffling, decisions half made and then recalled and re-evaluated.” That may actually rank as one of the kinder assessments that The Telegraph has heard.

That said, no one is pretending that the golden period, when Rod Macqueen and Jones were leading the Wallabies, should have continued indefinitely. The sporting marketplace within Australia is ferociously competitive. Football is now competing alongside union against the behemoths of league and Aussie rules, which has started encroaching into union’s traditional heartlands.