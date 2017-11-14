The Rugby Debate - Does the forward pass law need an overhaul?

Rugby is a complex sport with one simple law that everyone can understand - you are only allowed to pass the ball backwards.

It is pretty basic stuff, but it somehow appears to have become confused in the last few years. We now have a situation where a forward pass is not a forward pass, a farcical state of affairs that was perfectly illustrated by England’s second try at Twickenham on Saturday.

You did not need the help of television replays to see that Henry Slade’s pass to allow Semesa Rokoduguni to score had gone forward by around two metres, but on the video it is patently obvious. As Rokoduguni just made it in at the corner it is not unreasonable to think he might have been tackled if the pass had been flat rather than forward.

But despite the pass obviously being forward the try was not disallowed, even in the face of Argentine protests. The reason is that Law 12, which deals with forward passes, has been adjusted over the years to reflect how momentum affects the flight of a ball. If a player is running forwards then the pass may also go forwards, despite being thrown backwards - or so says the theory.

The problem is that Slade was stood still as he made the pass, so momentum should not have come into the equation. He was, though, judged by the current criteria, which state that if his hands go backwards the pass is good - even if the ball goes forward.

Semesa Rokoduguni scores for England against Argentina Credit: Rex More