The Rugby Debate: Eddie Jones should pick Sam Simmonds this autumn - the Exeter No8 is not too lightweight for international rugby
Remember how Vaea Fifita rescued New Zealand against Argentina last month with an eye-popping sprint to the corner?
Well, the latest in Sam Simmonds’ collection of spectacular scores, which arrived at Sandy Park on Saturday, came from 10 metres further out. He steamed in from just beyond the halfway line.
It also contained a dummy and a wicked step that took him back against the grain and past two covering Newcastle defenders.
With Jack Clifford dislocating a shoulder 24 hours previously to join Billy Vunipola on England’s growing casualty list, Simmonds’ fifth try in 330 Premiership minutes this season showcased speed, balance and self-belief, delivering a compelling case for autumn involvement.
Afterwards, the explosive 22 year-old revealed his fighting weight to be around 100 kilograms - 26 kilograms lighter than Vunipola junior and 15 lighter than Nathan Hughes, the man who has worn England’s number eight jersey for the vast majority of 2017 so far. Does that mean he would struggle in the tight exchanges of the Test arena?
This is where back-row balance comes in. Sam Underhill, a destructive tackler and underrated attacker, seems to be leading Eddie Jones’ pecking order of openside flankers. And Courtney Lawes appears to be the man to build the pack around.
Deployed at blindside flanker, as he was in all but shirt number during last season’s Six Nations, he can supplement the locks - two of Maro Itoje, George Kruis and Joe Launchbury - with an extra lineout weapon and, crucially, more muscular carrying.
Northampton Saints star Lawes has been a revelation with ball in hand since the turn of the year. Fine footwork has unbalanced defenders and eked out metres on the gain-line - meaning Simmonds would have willing help in crowded spaces.
If fit and firing, Hughes will almost certainly begin the autumn campaign as a starter. Besides anything else, England use their number eight in an important distributing role at lineout strike-moves and the Wasp has experience of these demands.
Even so, Simmonds should be considered for a replacement spot at least. The scars of 2013, when England were decimated by Wales after fielding four specialist flankers in the match-day 23, still hold telling lessons.
Writing off ‘glue player’ Chris Robshaw is a brave business. His form has been good for Harlequins and Lawes’ versatility provides scope for another back-rower on the bench. Jones would be able to hedge his bets.
But sharpening their unstructured play - from kick returns, with turnover ball - will be a major aim for this autumn as well. The All Blacks are the best in these situations, where the likes of Fifita thrive.
Simmonds’ dynamism must be extremely tempting. A couple of strong Champions Cup outings might just sway Jones.
