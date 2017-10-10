The Rugby Debate: Eddie Jones should pick Sam Simmonds this autumn - the Exeter No8 is not too lightweight for international rugby

Remember how Vaea Fifita rescued New Zealand against Argentina last month with an eye-popping sprint to the corner?

Well, the latest in Sam Simmonds’ collection of spectacular scores, which arrived at Sandy Park on Saturday, came from 10 metres further out. He steamed in from just beyond the halfway line.

It also contained a dummy and a wicked step that took him back against the grain and past two covering Newcastle defenders.

With Jack Clifford dislocating a shoulder 24 hours previously to join Billy Vunipola on England’s growing casualty list, Simmonds’ fifth try in 330 Premiership minutes this season showcased speed, balance and self-belief, delivering a compelling case for autumn involvement.

Afterwards, the explosive 22 year-old revealed his fighting weight to be around 100 kilograms - 26 kilograms lighter than Vunipola junior and 15 lighter than Nathan Hughes, the man who has worn England’s number eight jersey for the vast majority of 2017 so far. Does that mean he would struggle in the tight exchanges of the Test arena?

What �� A �� Try ��@samsimmonds_ is a different breed of number eight!

This is where back-row balance comes in. Sam Underhill, a destructive tackler and underrated attacker, seems to be leading Eddie Jones’ pecking order of openside flankers. And Courtney Lawes appears to be the man to build the pack around.

Deployed at blindside flanker, as he was in all but shirt number during last season’s Six Nations, he can supplement the locks - two of Maro Itoje, George Kruis and Joe Launchbury - with an extra lineout weapon and, crucially, more muscular carrying.

