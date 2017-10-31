The Rugby Debate: Should James Haskell be playing for the Barbarians this weekend?

Shortly after it was announced that James Haskell had been dropped from Eddie Jones’ England squad the flanker received a tweet asking whether he would consider playing for the Barbarians against New Zealand this weekend instead.

“Yes,” responded Haskell, adding a thumbs up at the thought of running out at Twickenham this Saturday.

A few hours later Will Greenwood, the Barbarians assistant coach, went on Sky to discuss the fixture and he was asked about the possibility of an Englishman featuring against the All Blacks.

“I’ve got three or four places for three or four English lads,” said Greenwood in typically impassioned style.

“Can I get one player to rock up and play for the Baa-Baas? [Some are on] English duty, which you can’t have [them play for the Barbarians] - which is understandable. Then you drop down a lower level and I won’t mention any names but not a club coach in the country will give me a player!”

However, when the Barbarians squad was announced there was no English presence whatsoever. Indeed, of the 26 man squad just three - Ruan Ackerman (Gloucester), Ben Franks (London Irish) and Steven Luatua (Bristol) - are even based in England.

That surely raises the question of whether a trick has been missed here. With the game being played in London interest and ticket sales would surely have been raised by a big-name England player, such as Haskell, lining up against the All Blacks.

The Barbarians would also have benefited from the presence of a man who has just returned from a Lions tour and, although perhaps not in the best of form, does have 75 international caps to his name.

Eddie Jones (second left) could have benefited from the knowledge of James Haskell (right) if the latter had played against the All Blacks