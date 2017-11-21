The Rugby Debate: Time for some common sense when it comes to deliberate knock-ons
Referee Ben O'Keeffe has probably had enough of the masses dissecting every decision from England's win over Australia last Saturday, what with the hyperzoom in the build-up to Elliot Daly's try and scrubbing off Michael Hooper's try.
The other key decision, overlooked somewhat in the aftermath, was Kurtley Beale's yellow card for a deliberate knock-on. It seemed harsh, given that had Beale held on he would have been hailed (again) as a genius.
The Wallaby was adamant that he attempted to catch the ball and was backed up by scrum-half Will Genia - "That's a deliberate attempt to catch the ball there" - but referee O'Keeffe was not interested.
Beale's explanation was that, with England approaching the half-way line, he had leapt out of the defensive line to try and intercept Jonny May's pass infield to Jonathan Joseph.
Despite this, the second the ball hits the ground, Owen Farrell and Joseph have their arms up in the air and O'Keeffe already has the yellow card out by the time he calls Beale over, ignoring Genia's call to refer it to the TMO.
While Beale walks off, O'Keeffe explains to Genia that it would have been only a knock-on "if there was two hands. This is one hand, it's a deliberate knock-on."
You can watch the incident here and make up your own mind as to whether Beale legitimately tried to "push [the ball] up" as he protested to O'Keeffe.
It's touch and go, but then again Beale is a pretty special player and you would not be surprised to see him haul it in on another day when the rain was not tipping down on Twickenham. Finn Russell in fact pulled it off for Scotland against the All Blacks on the same day.
The problem is that breaking down what counts as a 'deliberate knock-on' or simply just a knock-on, based on how many hands a player gets to the ball, feels like a gross oversimplification.
Going for an interception with one hand has essentially become a 50/50 between being hailed for a moment of audacious skill or spending ten minutes sat on the sidelines. In reality it has never been that clear cut, just the like the rest of the sport.
Slap-downs are easy enough to spot and should be punished every time with a yellow card, but not genuine attempts like Beale's.
Time therefore for a bit of common sense from the officials when making a judgement on whether a player is genuinely trying to make an interception, either with one hand or two. Use the TMO if you must.
Limiting the interception to require two hands at all times, in order to avoid possible punishment, might kill off one of the more exciting aspects of the game. No one wants that, surely.