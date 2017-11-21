The Rugby Debate: Time for some common sense when it comes to deliberate knock-ons

Referee Ben O'Keeffe has probably had enough of the masses dissecting every decision from England's win over Australia last Saturday, what with the hyperzoom in the build-up to Elliot Daly's try and scrubbing off Michael Hooper's try.

The other key decision, overlooked somewhat in the aftermath, was Kurtley Beale's yellow card for a deliberate knock-on. It seemed harsh, given that had Beale held on he would have been hailed (again) as a genius.

The Wallaby was adamant that he attempted to catch the ball and was backed up by scrum-half Will Genia - "That's a deliberate attempt to catch the ball there" - but referee O'Keeffe was not interested.

Beale's explanation was that, with England approaching the half-way line, he had leapt out of the defensive line to try and intercept Jonny May's pass infield to Jonathan Joseph.

Despite this, the second the ball hits the ground, Owen Farrell and Joseph have their arms up in the air and O'Keeffe already has the yellow card out by the time he calls Beale over, ignoring Genia's call to refer it to the TMO.

While Beale walks off, O'Keeffe explains to Genia that it would have been only a knock-on "if there was two hands. This is one hand, it's a deliberate knock-on."

Beale walks off following his yellow card Credit: AFP More