Rugby family is rallying round my brave pal Doddie Weir

When my pal Doddie Weir was diagnosed with the death sentence otherwise known as motor neurone disease, it would have been easy for him to wallow in self-pity. No one would have blamed him had he thrown up his hands and surrendered.

But that is not Doddie’s way and it is not the way of the sport which has defined the big man from Melrose. Rugby folk often talk about the uniqueness, the specialness, of the game and of its people, which is easy to say but difficult to back up – everyone believes their community has something special that sets it apart, but few get the chance to prove it.

This week, in the most difficult of circumstances, the rugby community has demonstrated beyond doubt that its trope about “the rugby family” is more than just words. When the jungle drums began to spread the news of Doddie’s illness, the reaction from within and outside the rugby community was extraordinary. From every quarter the offers of help flooded in: everybody wants to help the larger-than-life man who, swathed from head to foot in tartan and employing that self-deprecating humour that won over everyone who ever met him, has made it his life’s mission to make people laugh.

The result is that on Monday night, 1,300 people will pack into a huge room in Battersea to pay tribute to Doddie and to raise funds for the trust set up in his name. The trust aims to further research into MND, but it also aims to help the families of those afflicted with this cruel disease. It says much about Doddie and the rugby family that we could have sold those tickets to this testimonial dinner several times over.

The amazing thing has been how even the mention of his name opens doors.

Everyone we approached – whether it was Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy or former Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance – was falling over themselves to help. Everyone, from our headline act, Kevin Bridges, to hosts, Gabby Logan and Rory Bremner, are giving their time and contacts as a tribute to a much-loved rugby legend whose popularity has transcended his own sport.