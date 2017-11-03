Rugby family is rallying round my brave pal Doddie Weir
When my pal Doddie Weir was diagnosed with the death sentence otherwise known as motor neurone disease, it would have been easy for him to wallow in self-pity. No one would have blamed him had he thrown up his hands and surrendered.
But that is not Doddie’s way and it is not the way of the sport which has defined the big man from Melrose. Rugby folk often talk about the uniqueness, the specialness, of the game and of its people, which is easy to say but difficult to back up – everyone believes their community has something special that sets it apart, but few get the chance to prove it.
This week, in the most difficult of circumstances, the rugby community has demonstrated beyond doubt that its trope about “the rugby family” is more than just words. When the jungle drums began to spread the news of Doddie’s illness, the reaction from within and outside the rugby community was extraordinary. From every quarter the offers of help flooded in: everybody wants to help the larger-than-life man who, swathed from head to foot in tartan and employing that self-deprecating humour that won over everyone who ever met him, has made it his life’s mission to make people laugh.
The result is that on Monday night, 1,300 people will pack into a huge room in Battersea to pay tribute to Doddie and to raise funds for the trust set up in his name. The trust aims to further research into MND, but it also aims to help the families of those afflicted with this cruel disease. It says much about Doddie and the rugby family that we could have sold those tickets to this testimonial dinner several times over.
The amazing thing has been how even the mention of his name opens doors.
Everyone we approached – whether it was Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy or former Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance – was falling over themselves to help. Everyone, from our headline act, Kevin Bridges, to hosts, Gabby Logan and Rory Bremner, are giving their time and contacts as a tribute to a much-loved rugby legend whose popularity has transcended his own sport.
Everyone who comes into contact with him finds themselves feeling that the world is a better place for his presence
But the most amazing thing has been just how supportive the rugby community has been, with many unions, players and a host of grassroots clubs across the whole of the UK and Ireland taking tables and pledging their support in a dizzying array of ways. Even before Doddie’s deeply dignified and terribly affecting television interview with John Beattie, everyone wanted to help.
I was at a Wasps legends lunch a couple of weeks ago and when Doddie spoke you could hear a pin drop. He talked with incredible dignity and as much humour as he could muster about how he has been dealt a very unlucky hand but how he plans to live every day as if it is his last. The standing ovation he received when he finished speaking would bring a tear to a glass eye.
Now they have seen how bravely he is facing this ordeal, the offers have come flooding in, and thanks to people such as Prince Albert of Monaco, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, and members of the 1997 Lions team and other sporting legends, we will have the best auction prizes – genuine money-can’t-buy items – I have ever seen at such an event.
People want to help because everyone loves Doddie. In my whole life I have never come across anyone who does not like the big man. Sure, his taste in tartan suits is deeply questionable, but he is such a larger-than-life and extrovert character that everyone who comes into contact with him finds themselves feeling that the world is a better place for his presence.
Doddie has certainly been a huge figure in my life. I remember when he won his first cap at the 1991 World Cup, and he was this lanky giraffe; I thought at the time that he looked like the tallest man I had ever seen. I was only 18 and did not get capped until the next year, but went on tour to Australia in 1992 and found myself sitting next to Doddie for the whole plane journey. He just did not shut up, it was like being hit with a tsunami of banter. I loved every second of it.
In Australia, I soon found out that Doddie is a huge practical joker. You name it, he did it – he cut the toes off my socks, put Vaseline in my boots and even sprinkled coffee in Jim Telfer’s bed, an act so foolhardy that it must qualify him for the Darwin Awards.
But if Doddie likes a laugh, he also knows when to be serious. He always said he was an average player who had to work really hard to play international rugby, but I think he does himself a disservice because Doddie had a fantastic rugby brain and was agile enough to be a very good sevens player. In many ways he was quite a modern forward. You don’t win so many titles (the Scottish premiership with Melrose, 1997 Lions in South Africa, the last Five Nations with Scotland in 1999, and the Premiership with Newcastle in 1998) without being a top, top player.
The Big Man is also pretty shrewd. His business these days is sewage, and he is always joking that he is “big in s----, the No 1 of the No 2s”. He’s been very successful commercially, he just does not like to let on.
For someone who has found success by working and playing hard, one of the toughest things about this cruellest of conditions is the fact that it robs you of hope. But much as he is frustrated by that, he’s also being true to form by refusing to give in, with his Foundation pledged to help try and find a cure. Doddie will believe he can do it, too – he is a natural optimist whose glass is always half full, and that is why we love him.
Like most Borderers, Doddie is also a big family man, and I think one of the hardest things for him is how brutal this fight of his life will be for his nearest and dearest. It is certainly going to be a tough time for his wife Kathy and his three boys – who are aged 13, 14 and 16 – and Doddie’s famous sense of humour will no doubt be tested to its limits. But it is a measure of the man that in his darkest hour he is thinking of others and is donating a good proportion of the money raised by his testimonial to helping the families of other MND sufferers.
But on Monday, for one night, we can forget about all the bad stuff and focus on a great life, well lived. Doddie insisted that we invite people for a “night of laughter in the company of the good, the bad and the very ugly from the worlds of international rugby and comedy”, and by the time we leave at 2am we will certainly have done that. But more than anything, we will have got a chance to tell a living legend how we feel about him. The privilege will be all ours. We love you Doddie.
You can find out more about the Doddie Weir 5 Trust, set up to support Doddie and help raise awareness of this currently incurable disease here.