Rugby League World Cup 2017: Sean O'Loughlin summons the spirit of 2006 as England head Down Under

Wigan Warrior Sean O’Loughlin will lead England into the World Cup in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea - PA

Sean O’Loughlin was a relative cub among Great Britain’s Lions when he was treated to a close-up lesson in the brutality of international rugby league. Still a few weeks shy of his 24th birthday, O’Loughlin was part of the Great Britain side that emerged bloodied, battered and eventually victorious from an unforgettably violent Tri-Nations clash with Australia in 2006.

It was Great Britain’s first win Down Under for 14 years, but the game is perhaps better known for its sheer ferocity, with enormous Australia prop Willie Mason, all 19st of him, breaking the nose of Stuart Fielden in the opening minutes. Mason was subsequently knocked down by British hard-man Jamie Peacock, but recovered to clatter into a late, high tackle moments later.

“When the first one kicked off and JP came running in, I was thinking, ‘woah, what is going on here,’” O’Loughlin remembers with a smile. “I left it to him. As a kid being involved in those kind of games, they are always tough. But seeing grown men bash each other like that… it was a bit of an eye-opener.”

Great Britain, and then England, have not tasted victory over Australia since. “We knew it was a massive achievement to do it,” O’Loughlin says.

“We spoke about how winning over there had not been done for a long time. But it was not something we thought we would still be talking about now.”

O'Loughlin has represented Great Britain and England since 2004 Credit: PA