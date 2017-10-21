Rugby League World Cup 2017: Sean O'Loughlin summons the spirit of 2006 as England head Down Under
Sean O’Loughlin was a relative cub among Great Britain’s Lions when he was treated to a close-up lesson in the brutality of international rugby league. Still a few weeks shy of his 24th birthday, O’Loughlin was part of the Great Britain side that emerged bloodied, battered and eventually victorious from an unforgettably violent Tri-Nations clash with Australia in 2006.
It was Great Britain’s first win Down Under for 14 years, but the game is perhaps better known for its sheer ferocity, with enormous Australia prop Willie Mason, all 19st of him, breaking the nose of Stuart Fielden in the opening minutes. Mason was subsequently knocked down by British hard-man Jamie Peacock, but recovered to clatter into a late, high tackle moments later.
“When the first one kicked off and JP came running in, I was thinking, ‘woah, what is going on here,’” O’Loughlin remembers with a smile. “I left it to him. As a kid being involved in those kind of games, they are always tough. But seeing grown men bash each other like that… it was a bit of an eye-opener.”
Great Britain, and then England, have not tasted victory over Australia since. “We knew it was a massive achievement to do it,” O’Loughlin says.
“We spoke about how winning over there had not been done for a long time. But it was not something we thought we would still be talking about now.”
At 34, O’Loughlin will be leading England’s attempt to break that curse as he captains the side at the World Cup in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Tantalisingly, Wayne Bennett’s side have a chance to do so as early as the tournament’s opening game, when they face Australia in Melbourne on Friday.
There are plenty of reasons for optimism, however cautious. Bennett has picked a squad with a combination of experience and youthful exuberance, while O’Loughlin has hailed the flexibility in the side. Sam Burgess and his brother Tom, meanwhile, are among seven Australia-based players who should feel comfortable in the scorching heat.
England certainly looked the part in Friday’s warm-up game, at least, as they scored 13 tries in a 74-12 thrashing of an Affiliated States side in Perth. Hopes have been boosted further by a series of injuries to key Australians, including star half-back Johnathan Thurston. “They are obviously going to miss some of the key blokes, like Thurston,” O’Loughlin says. “But there is still quality to come in and do just as good a job. We won’t be feeling too sorry for them.”
At club level, O’Loughlin’s Wigan Warriors were unable to repeat the success of last season’s Super League Grand Final victory, eventually finishing seventh in the league table. England do, however, boast the league’s Man of Steel in the shape of Castleford’s Luke Gale, who impressed again in Friday’s warm-up victory.
That said, preparations have been somewhat clouded by the omission from the squad of Gale’s club team-mate Zak Hardaker, who was ruled out of the tournament after testing positive for cocaine.
And there is also the shadow of last year’s Four Nations campaign, Bennett’s first tournament as coach, in which England failed to reach the final after a humbling loss to Australia in London.
“Straight from that game, focus swung to the World Cup,” O’Loughlin says. “There were steps put in process behind the scenes: meeting up more regularly, doing more little sessions here and there.
“It was about building that club feel around the place, chipping away at little things rather than us just coming together at the end of the season and playing the World Cup.”
Under legendary Australian coach Bennett, 67, there has been a renewed focus on the basics, O’Loughlin says. “Whenever you play an international it is those minute details that swing games. It’s not always the big fancy pass or the elaborate play. It’s just the basics done really well.”
Bennett, who is based in Australia, has been frosty at best with the media, but O’Loughlin says the coach spends plenty of time individually with each member of the squad and insists he is “really approachable” to the players, if not the press.
England will need more than a tight relationship with Bennett to topple Australia, the holders, but should find the going a little easier in the following group games against Lebanon and France. Bennett even said this week that he was not overly concerned with the result of the Australia game, with the emphasis instead being placed on the team’s performance.
For O’Loughlin, though, a victory would be a statement of English intent; a flag planted firmly in Aussie soil.
“We can really set a benchmark for what we are about and what we want to achieve,” he says. “Our focus is to go there and win it.”