Rugby World Cup 2019 schedule announcement live

Fixture schedule of Rugby World Cup 2019 to be announced from 6.30am

Re-cap of the four pools below

6:29AM

What are we finding out today?

Great question. So today we are finding out when and - just as crucially - where the fixtures will be taking place. So pools will be assigned to certain venues around Japan.

You will also have a few ticketing details as well.

6:24AM

Morning!

Hello there and welcome to our coverage of the match schedule announcement.

Remember, the pools have already been drawn for the 20-team tournament. Here's a re-cap.

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Play-off winner

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, USA, Tonga

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji, America 2





