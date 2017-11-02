Rugby World Cup 2019 schedule announcement live
- Fixture schedule of Rugby World Cup 2019 to be announced from 6.30am
- Re-cap of the four pools below
What are we finding out today?
Great question. So today we are finding out when and - just as crucially - where the fixtures will be taking place. So pools will be assigned to certain venues around Japan.
You will also have a few ticketing details as well.
Remember, the pools have already been drawn for the 20-team tournament. Here's a re-cap.
Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Play-off winner
Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner
Pool C: England, France, Argentina, USA, Tonga
Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji, America 2