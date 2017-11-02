Rugby World Cup 2019 schedule a step in right direction but four-day turnarounds remain unacceptable

After a 2015 World Cup schedule that made a mockery of the smaller nations, World Rugby vowed to bring some sort of balance to the time between each match at Japan 2019. All eyes were on games such as the All Blacks vs South Africa and Wales vs Australia when the fixtures were announced on Thursday morning, yet once the ceremony had finished the number-crunching quickly began to show who has it good and who’s up against it from the get-go.

On the face of things, it’s a marked improvement, with no tier two nations playing a tier one nation off the back of a short rest period. But while that will appease some voices of discontent, the fact that short rest periods are still there goes against everything that is being discussed 24/7: player welfare.

Twelve teams will face four-day turnarounds, a staggering number when you consider what players have to go through between matches in the 21st Century. It will allow players one rest day, one recovery session and just one day’s full training before playing again, and regardless of tier one or tier two opposition, the strain on the body during the three-week pool stage will be greater than ever.

The only solace is that those 12 teams features the likes of New Zealand, England and South Africa, proving that at least the punishment will be shared across the leading nations and the smaller countries. There will be counter arguments that suggest a squad of 31 players allow for full squad rotation, but you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be enough players who go back-to-back to fill a side in itself – replacements and all.

Once the schedule was announced, the inevitable head coach reactions followed, with England’s Eddie Jones considering his dates and venues a “blessing” while Warren Gatland was equally as pleased with Wales’ itinerary. But spirits will not have been so jovial in South Africa.