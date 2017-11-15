Rugby World Cup 2023 Q&A: How did France win controversial vote and what are the Bernard Laporte allegations?

France were not expected to win the vote to host the 2023 World Cup - AFP

Why was France’s win so unexpected?

The vote by the World Rugby Council for France to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup went against the independent recommendation from World Rugby on October 31st that South Africa should host the tournament.

How did they win it?

Extensive lobbying by the FFR president Bernard Laporte and the rest of the French bid team, along with publicly airing their objections over aspects of the report, ensured that France secured more votes than South Africa and Ireland.

Why was the recommendation process introduced for the first time?

World Rugby opted to create a new system in order for there to be full transparency regarding the merits of each respective bid, with the preferred option from the 139-page report commissioned by the Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL) Board of Directors - in this case South Africa - then expected to be confirmed as RWC 2023 hosts by the World Rugby Council.

What problems did Ireland and France have with the recommendation?

FFR president Bernard Laporte slammed the inconsistency of the report, specifically that France scored worse than South Africa when it came to hotels and alleging that France’s ability to provide a greater profit than South Africa had been ignored.

Ireland meanwhile raised questions about South Africa’s suitability to host the tournament regarding filling the stadiums and security issues.

President of French rugby Bernard Laporte Credit: AFP