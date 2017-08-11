Rummenigge calls for wage cap after Neymar to PSG

The official wants spiralling salaries clamped down upon and says that there is a growing political appetite to do just that

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that he has spoken to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin over introducing a wage cap in the European game.

The former Germany international was concerned by the scale of Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, which saw the Ligue 1 side pay €222 million for the Brazil striker, who will in turn receive €600,000 per week after tax.

Rummenigge sees this situation as being unhealthy and in an interview with FAZ called for change.

“I have already had contact with the new UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and I feel he wants to start a new attempt at the European Commission,” he said.

Presently, EU regulations mean that salary capping is illegal, although he believes that there is an appetite for change for change as the figures become increasingly dizzying.

“It is a good idea that football should also have a special status for the introduction of salary caps. I believe that after the Neymar case, the readiness to do so in the EU could be greater,” he revealed.

Neymar hopes to make his PSG debut on Sunday, when the Parc des Princes side tackle Guingamp away from home.