Rummenigge slams Lewandowski for Bayern criticism

The Polish striker is on shaky ground after his criticism of Bayern Munich's transfer policy, drawing an angry response from the club's CEO

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hit out at Robert Lewandowski after the star striker criticised the German champions and their transfer policy.

Lewandowski was critical of Bayern's restrained policy as he urged the Bundesliga giants to match the spending power of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, who broke records in deals for Neymar and Ousmane Dembele.

Bayern made Frenchman Corentin Tolisso the most expensive player in Bundesliga history following his €41million arrival from Lyon, while James Rodriguez – on loan from Real Madrid – Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule also moved to Allianz Arena.

Already on shaky ground after claiming he was not supported enough by his team-mates in the race for the Bundesliga's top scorer award last season, Lewandowski was slammed by Rummenigge following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim.

"It would be a pity, if he actually saw it that way. Loyalty is part of Bayern's DNA and very important to our fans," Rummenigge told Bild.

"For a long time now we have a serious and successful philosophy that brought us big success. I stick with our chancellor who said the fees should be regulated and reduced.

"Obviously Robert was irritated by PSG's transfers. He is employed with us as a football player and earns a lot of money. I regret what he said. Whoever publicly criticises the club or his team-mates will get in trouble with me personally. He already made false claims last season following the Freiburg match, where he claimed he had not been supported enough.

"I don't think the player's might is that high. And Lewandowski can see that when he looks at his contract. He signed until 2021 without an exit clause.

"Regrettably his agent often is his 'Spiritus Rector'. That was the case here, too. The interview was consciously organised around FC Bayern. He harms Robert with that."